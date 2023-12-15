Delhi Teen Attacked With Knives, Stones Found Dead In Park: Cops

Two bloodstained knives have been recovered, police said (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was found dead with stab wounds in a park in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Friday morning, police said.

A PCR call was received around 7.30 am on Friday regarding the body spotted in Satpula Park. Police reached the spot near Khirki village and found the body carrying injury marks on the stomach, chest, neck, and face.

The victim was identified as Vivek, a resident of Indra Camp, Begumpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said.

During the investigation, three juveniles were arrested. Inquiry revealed that one of them orchestrated the plot along with his five friends (all minors) to kill Vivek, she said.

On Thursday, he called Vivek for a drink. He took him to Satpula Park in Malviya Nagar where his five friends were already present. After the drink, Vivek was attacked by them with two knives and stones, the DCP said.

One of the juveniles had a fight with Vivek a few months ago. Vivek had beaten up the juvenile. The minor, who had been holding a grudge against Vivek since then, attacked him along with his friends, police said.

Two bloodstained knives have been recovered. Three juveniles are yet to be arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

