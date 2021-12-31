Delhi Spoiled Its Economy By 'Giving Freebies': Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said there is no shortage of employment in the state. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said the state is the top performer in the five parameters of self-reliance, and its economy is better than Delhi's which has "spoiled" its economy by "giving freebies".

"We have set our targets in the direction of 'aatamnirbhar Haryana' for achieving the goal of making India a five trillion economy as visualised by Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi. While realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Haryana and Atmanirbhar Bharat, we will strengthen the economy of the state and the country," he said, according to government statement.

Speaking at a programme organised by a national Hindi daily in Gurgaon, he said five parameters have been set for self-reliance including strengthening the economy, improving infrastructure, improving systems, demography and attracting investments.

"Among these, Haryana is in a much better position than other states of the country in terms of economy. Even our economy is better than the national capital Delhi while the income of Delhi state is good but they have spoiled their economy by giving freebies. On the contrary, in Haryana we are making our citizens responsible," he said.

He said entrepreneurs should also give priority in employment to poor families having annual income of Rs 1 lakh in their units.

He said there is no shortage of employment in the state.

He said about 1500 startups have been given support in the state and 4,000 applications are currently under process. These figures are more than the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, he said.

He said that efforts are being made to connect the youth with employment in Haryana and a target has been set to provide five lakh jobs every year in all government, non-government, industries etc. At present, exports worth about Rs. 85,000 crore are being made from Haryana, he said. "We have set a target to increase exports from the state to Rs. 2 lakh crore."