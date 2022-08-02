Delhi Sets Up Monkeypox Isolation Wards As Third Case Detected: 10 Facts

The Delhi government has directed three private hospitals to set up isolation rooms, sources said.

The hospitals are MD City Hospital in North Delhi, Kailash Deepak Hospital in East Delhi and Batra Hospital in South Delhi.

Each hospital will have to prepare five rooms for suspected cases and five rooms for confirmed cases.

The Centre has formed a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines for the management of Monkeypox.

The Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has successfully isolated the Monkeypox virus and an expression of interest has been invited from research institutions, vaccine and diagnostic kits manufacturers to develop a vaccine and diagnostic kits.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the National Institute of Virology, Pune, has been designated as a referral laboratory for testing suspected cases.

Besides, 15 other ICMR-VRDL (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) network laboratories have been optimised to undertake diagnostic testing for Monkeypox, the minister told Rajya Sabha.

A 35-year-old foreigner with no recent history of travel tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi today. The man was admitted to the government-run LNJP Hospital yesterday.

The first case in India was reported from Kerala on July 14. Mr Mandaviya has said five of eight patients in India had travelled abroad.