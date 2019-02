Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Sikar Express Gets A New Name

Train number 14021 /14022 has been renamed as Sainik Expres by Northern Railway.

The Northern Railway on Friday renamed Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Sikar Express as Sainik Express.

A tweet from Northern Railway said that train number 14021 /14022 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Sikar Express has been named as Sainik Express.

14021/14022 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Sikar Express has been named as "SAINIK EXPRESS" pic.twitter.com/vAxKwcvbe9 — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) February 22, 2019

Last month, a Shiv Sena parliamentarian had demanded that Dadar metro rail station, which is coming up near the party's headquarters, be renamed as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan'.

Earlier last year, the Mughalsarai railway station in Uttar Pradesh, one of India's oldest, was renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. Also, "Maharaj" was added to Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.