Delhi Redraws Map, Will Now Have 13 Districts Instead Of 11

In a major administrative reboot, the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved redrawing of the Capital's revenue map, expanding the city from 11 to 13 revenue districts. The move, officials say, is aimed at ending years of jurisdictional chaos that routinely left residents shuttling between mismatched offices for even basic services.

The government says the new structure finally aligns revenue boundaries with MCD zones, NDMC, and the Delhi Cantonment Board, bringing long-demanded clarity to one of the city's most confusing administrative systems.

Delhi's New Map: Districts and Sub-Divisions

The government has increased the number of subdivisions from 33 to 39, allowing officers to handle smaller areas and speed up decision-making. The number of Sub-Registrar Offices, crucial for property registration and land-related paperwork, has also been expanded sharply from 22 to 39. Officials say the increase will cut down crowding, reduce repeat visits, and eliminate the frequent issue of being "sent to the wrong district."

Every district will now get a Mini Secretariat, a single-window service hub bringing revenue, land, licensing, and coordination offices under one roof. The administration says this will drastically shorten the average citizen's paperwork trail.

Delhi's New Administrative Map

According to the government, Delhi's new districts and subdivisions are:

New District Name Corresponding Sub-Divisions South East Jangpura, Kalkaji Old Delhi Badarpur, Sadar Bazar North Chandni Chowk, Burari, Adarsh Nagar New Delhi Delhi Cantt, New Delhi Central Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, Shakur Basti Central North Shalimar Bagh, Model Town South West Najafgarh, Matiala, Dwarka, Bijwasan Outer North Mundka, Narela, Bawana North West Kirari, Nangloi Jat, Rohini North East Karawal Nagar, Gokal Puri, Yamuna Vihar, Shahdara East Gandhi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Patparganj South Chhatarpur, Malviya Nagar, Deoli, Mehrauli West Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden

Why Delhi Needed This Overhaul

For years, Delhi residents have struggled with a system where revenue boundaries, municipal jurisdictions, and local services simply didn't match. A property could be located in one district, fall under a different municipal zone, and be serviced by yet another office.

It resulted in long delays, files bouncing between departments, and little clarity over who was responsible for what.

Officials say the new alignment fixes this by ensuring that all related administrative boundaries now move in sync. Senior bureaucrats and district teams had been pushing for this realignment for months, arguing it would improve transparency, accountability, and overall service delivery.

Rollout Timeline

The government has set a sped-up timeline:

Gazette notification within 15 days.

Full implementation by December 2025.

Rs 25 crore allocated initially for infrastructure and staffing.

While the new map promises speed and clarity, the real test lies in execution. Creating new SDM and Sub-Registrar offices, upgrading IT systems, aligning land records, and coordinating with police districts, NDMC, and Cantonment authorities will require detailed planning.

Governance experts warn that the next 12 months will be critical. Smooth inter-agency coordination, new staff postings, and updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will decide whether the reform delivers on its big promise: faster, cleaner, more predictable services.

The Chief Minister welcomed the decision, saying, "One Delhi, One Boundary, One Window-this decision brings the government closer and simpler for every citizen."

The government says the revamp will boost the city's ease-of-living index, cut down bureaucratic back-and-forth, and bring services closer to residents' doorsteps.