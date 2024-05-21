Delhi Ranks 350 In Oxford Global Cities Index Report 2024

Delhi has been placed 350 in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, making it the highest ranked Indian city. The ranking compares the world's 1000 cities.

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, stood at 411, higher than the country's financial capital Mumbai, which stood at 427.

On the other hand, Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh ranked last in the index, at 1000th place.

Released on Tuesday, the Global Cities Index Report is an annual report that ranks roughly 1,000 largest cities across the world, spanning 163 different countries in five crucial categories.

The index is calculated based on scores across categories such as Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance. These scores are combined to generate an overall rank for each city. In 2023, cities in the report accounted for 60% of global GDP and 30% of the world's population.

Once again, New York achieved the highest ranking in all five categories with a score of 100, followed by London and San Jose securing the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Mumbai was ranked 915th in terms of quality of life, while Thrissur, a city in Kerala, achieved the 757th position in the Quality of Life category in India. On the other hand, Saharanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh, ranked lowest at 966th place.

Delhi secured the 55th rank in the Human Capital category and 108th in the Economics category, while Bengaluru ranked 179th in Human Capital and 171st in Economics.

All Indian cities scored 380 in the Governance category.

Cities under military control and on the verge of war have been ranked above many Indian cities. For instance, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, obtained the 311th rank, surpassing India's highest-ranked city, Delhi. Similarly, Myanmar, which has been under military control since 2021, was ranked 680th, above most Indian cities.

The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index provides a holistic assessment of the 1,000 largest cities in the world. The report assigns scores to 1000 cities, and rankings are based on these scores. The highest scoring city achieves a score of 100. This report considers not only the city's economic performance but also its education level, resident well-being, climate volatility, political risks, and more.