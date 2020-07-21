Dark Skies, Heavy Rain In Delhi, Traffic Alert After Flooding In Areas

Delhi rain: The Met office has warned of thunderstorm and rainfall at many places of of the national capital, Manesar, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Palwal

Dark Skies, Heavy Rain In Delhi, Traffic Alert After Flooding In Areas

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon

New Delhi:

Heavy rain lashed Delhi Tuesday afternoon. The weather office has warned of thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain with wind speed of 25-55 kilometre per hour at many places of of the national capital, Farukhnagar, Manesar, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Gand Karnal.

Several parts of Delhi including Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh, Daryaganj, Dwarka and India gate received rains.

According to the latest alert, tweeted by the Met office, Panipat, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Khatauli, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Sonipat, Bagpat and other areas will get heavy rain in the next two hours.

On Sunday, the city saw the first heavy monsoon showers, which claimed four lives, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass. According to the India Meteorological Depart, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 74.8 mm rainfall on Sunday.

Comments
Delhi rainheavy rain lashes delhi

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india