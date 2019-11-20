Hema Malini On Why MPs MIA In Parliament Discussion On Delhi Pollution

Hema Malini said that pollution is the worst thing happening to Delhi right now.

After several MPs gave parliament discussion over Delhi pollution a miss during the ongoing winter session yesterday, BJP MP Hema Malini said the lawmakers are skipping the sessions as it does not concern their states.

"May be the reason is that those who are connected to Delhi are participating and those belonging to other states are not taking much interest as there is no such problem in their respective states," the actress-turned-politician was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Mathura MP said that pollution is the worst thing happening to Delhi right now and everyone has to work to get things right.

"We cannot leave it like that. Everyone should be serious about rectifying things," Hema Malini said before heading to a meeting of parliamentary panel on urban development.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini reacts on the issue of political leaders missing the meetings and Parliament debates, being held on the issue of pollution in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pCitGNjGra — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

Twenty-one members from the Lok Sabha are expected to take part in the meeting including BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who faced severe criticism from AAP leaders for missing parliamentary meet on pollution to commentate on the India vs Bangladesh cricket match in Madhya Pradesh. Hema Malini too had given that meet a miss.

On Tuesday, BJP MPs from Delhi - Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans - did not attend the discussion in Lok Sabha on air pollution and Union Minister and MP from the Chandni Chowk, Harsh Vardhan, spoke in the Rajya Sabha on the Surrogacy Regulation Bill.

Air pollution in Delhi reached "hazardous" level last week leading to a health emergency in the national capital. Schools were shut and construction activity was banned as citizens braved deadly smog.

