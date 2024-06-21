Delhi Police's Latest Road Safety Advisory Inspired By This Netflix Series

The advisory header read, "Delhi Police's Letter To People". (representational)

Delhi Police on Thursday issued a road safety advisory for commuters, and it was an instant hit on the internet for one reason: reminding us all of Lady Whistledown, the anonymous writer in the Netflix series, Bridgerton. On its official X handle, Delhi Police shared a letter inspired by Lady Whistledown's social pamphlet, which detailed the gossip of the town.

The advisory header read, “Delhi Police's Letter To People”, similar to the show's pamphlet that reads, “Lady Whistledown's Society Papers.”

"Dearest Readers, A most urgent matter has come to our attention regarding the danger on our roads. It appears some among us still dare to drink before taking the reins of their modern-day chariots, which puts everyone in danger," read the advisory.

"We strongly urge you to never drink and drive. Let us keep our cherished community safe by ensuring every driver remains clear-headed and responsible. Yours Truly, Delhi Police. P.S. Safety and sobriety are always in fashion," it further said.

The text with the screenshot of the letter read, “Delhi Police's latest letter to the people of Delhi.”

In the Netflix series, Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington, also writes the gossip pamphlet as Lady Whistledown.

Apart from the format, the Delhi Police letter also used the vocabulary of Lady Whistledown, who starts her letters with “Dearest Readers”. In addition, they used "modern-day chariots" instead of vehicles.

The comments section was flooded with positive reactions to Delhi Police's latest advisory, with many users appreciating them.

A user commented, “Very Good Initiative Delhi Police so proud of you…”

This wasn't the first time Delhi Police drew inspiration from a show to issue an advisory. Earlier, they had shared a post urging everyone not to drink and drive, while referring to a scene from Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat series.

In the post, they appreciated Abhishek Tripathi (who played Jitendra Kumar), "Sachiv ji" of Phulera Village Panchayat. They shared the post along with a clip from the series wherein Abhishek Tripathi drove a vehicle as the driver was drunk.

The text with the post read, “Well done, Secretary Ji. Very well done.”