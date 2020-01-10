Delhi Police Takes Protesting JNU Students, Teachers To Meet Education Ministry Officials

The students and teachers are expected to discuss the violence that took place in the university on Sunday, the hostel fee hike and removal of VC with the officials.

Delhi Police Takes Protesting JNU Students, Teachers To Meet Education Ministry Officials

Protesters and Delhi Police clashed during the protests that took place near Delhi's Mandi House (File)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Thursday took a delegation of JNU teachers and students to meet the Education Ministry officials, after they were stopped near Shastri Bhawan during a protest march over the January 5 violence on the university campus.

The officer-bearers of JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to discuss the violence that took place in the university on Sunday, the hostel fee hike and removal of the vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar with the officials of the Human Resources Development Ministry.

The police had stopped the march near Central Delhi's Shastri Bhawan. 

Comments
Delhi PoliceJNUSUHuman Resource Development Ministry

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News