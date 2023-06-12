Delhi Police's New Video Is Warning For Those Making Reels On Road

It is not uncommon for the police department to drive home a point regarding law and order by sharing some fun and interesting social media posts. A case in point is the latest tweet shared by the Delhi Police. The tweet is attached to a video that warns the public against ignoring rules and using the road to create Reels. The video shared by the department begins with a clip of a woman – whose face is hidden – riding a scooter in a bridal outfit. The woman is seen zipping through the roads of Delhi without a helmet and her skirt hanging dangerously close to the wheels of the scooter. The song Sajana Ji Vaari Vaari plays in the background.

The video is then edited to cut to an image of a challan issued to the woman for riding without a helmet and a licence. This time the song that plays in the background is Bewakoofiyan. The video ends with the message: “Road par Reel banana hoti hai Bewakoofiyan [It is stupid to make Reels on the road].”

The tweet attached to the video says, “Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.”

Several users have praised the Delhi Police for their sharp message. One user said, “Mastt. Highly Impressive way of sharing clear message with general Public.”

“@DelhiPolice you are getting better at it with each passing day,” said another user.

Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed commuters that they are not to film videos inside Delhi Metro trains. In a statement, the DRMC said, "Filming dance/reels videos or any such activities that may cause inconvenience to passengers are strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.”

They also shared a post regarding the same.

In another statement, DMRC said, “Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59.”

