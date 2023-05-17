Police Release Pic Of Man Masturbating In Delhi Metro

Delhi Police said the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

The Delhi Police has released the photo of the man who was seen masturbating inside a Metro coach last month. The police have sought help in identifying the man. DCP Metro, in its tweet posted on Tuesday, said that the identity of the person who will give details about the Metro user will be kept confidential. A case was registered against the man after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the matter.

"This man was performing obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential," DCP Metro said in the tweet.

The disturbing video, recorded by another commuter and circulated widely on social media, showed the man watching something on his phone and masturbating on the Delhi Metro while other passengers near him were seen as highly uncomfortable and moving away.

Police took suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.

Calling the incident "sickening", DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded exemplary action against the accused.

She said, "A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter."

"More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women's safety is ensured in the metro," Ms Maliwal had said.

After the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), had intensified the deployment of flying squads in the Metro.