Delhi Police Prohibits Drones, Hot Air Balloons Till Independence Day

The order said someone found violating the order would be charged under Section 188 (Representational)

The Delhi Police has prohibited flying of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hot air balloons and paragliders in the national capital from Wednesday till Independence Day.

The order shall come remain in force for a period of 22 days from Wednesday till August 15.

"Certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms," the order stated.

The order prohibits "flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned aerial systems (UAS), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft."

It stated that someone found violating the order would be charged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC which attracts a maximum one month jail term and a fine.