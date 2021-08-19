'Delhi Police Guilty...': Kapil Sibal's Barb After Shashi Tharoor Verdict

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Sibal asked who will compensate Shashi Tharoor for the "harassment". File

Congress leader Kapil Sibal today targeted the Delhi Police and asked who will compensate party MP Shashi Tharoor for the loss of reputation over the years of ''biased investigation'' in the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

The Rouse Avenue Court yesterday discharged Mr Tharoor from the charges pressed by Delhi Police in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Sibal said, "Shashi Tharoor discharged. Shashi: Innocent. Delhi Police: Guilty. Of: Harassment. Biased investigation. Destroying his reputation. Who will compensate?"

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Mr Tharoor, a former Union minister, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Yesterday, Mr Tharoor thanked the court for its judgment and said, "...Significant conclusion to a long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of Sunanda...Fact that justice has been done will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace."

Addressing mediapersons after the verdict, Mr Tharoor's counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said: "I am delighted to hear the pronouncement of discharge for Dr Shashi Tharoor. It was a long battle of seven years. Ultimately justice has prevailed. He had faith in the judicial system right from the beginning. I had always advised Dr Tharoor not to make any public statement as the matter was subjudice in the court. The charges levelled by the police for abetment to suicide and cruelty were absurd and preposterous.