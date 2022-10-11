Cops At Ex Delhi Minister's Home With Summons Amid Religious Event Row

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is at the centre of a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event, has been summoned for questioning today by the Delhi Police. He has been asked to appear for questioning at 2 pm today.

The former minister was heard taking an oath at the event on Satursday in Delhi where thousands converted to Buddhism. "I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them" were the wordings of his oath.

He was seen signing the summons letter handed to him by the police, just a day after he denied receiving any notice for questioning. "No notice has been received. The police came to question me this evening, I gave the information asked," he told reporters, he told reporters on Monday.

Rajendra Pal Gautam's oath triggered a political row with the BJP terming his presence at the event "religiously divisive".

He, however, has said it was a "social and religious event". The people converting to Buddhism were taking the customary 22 pledges given by BR Ambedkar, he said. "These are repeated in these events organized every year since 1956," he said.

The AAP leader, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, resigned on Sunday (October (9). It also accused Arvind Kejriwal of being "anti-Hindu".

He also said the event - which can a setba lead to setback for the Aam Admi Party in poll-bound Gujarat - had nothing to do with politics and that he attended it in "my personal capacity". He also said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "did not even know about the event".

