Arvind Kejriwal "Didn't Even Know About Event": Minister Who Quit Amid Row

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned on Sunday after a huge row over his presence at a recent religious conversion event, denied that he was forced out by his boss, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, in an attempt at damage control.

"I was not compelled to resign. I resigned of my own accord," Rajendra Gautam told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Rajendra Gautam was targeted by the BJP over a video in which he was seen taking an oath at an October 5 event where thousands converted to Buddhism. The minister was heard taking an oath with the words, "I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them".

The incident gave the BJP ammo to attack AAP, which claims to be the main challenger to ruling party in Gujarat, where assembly elections are due later this year. The BJP also accused Arvind Kejriwal of being "anti-Hindu".

"I am hurt that people are being killed, women are being assaulted, people who rape and kill are garlanded, the BJP says nothing about those. It is playing politics over this event," Mr Gautam said.

He said he hadn't spoken to Arvind Kejriwal on this subject at all. "He did not even know about the event. It is a social, religious event, nothing political. BR Ambedkar gave the country 22 pledges (that people take while converting to Buddhism). These are repeated in these events organized every year since 1956," he said.

The BJP has said AAP should expel the minister for "condemning Hindu gods and goddesses". The party also put up posters against him in Gujarat, which it rules. Posters put up in Vadodara were removed by AAP supporters ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's rally yesterday.

Did Mr Gautam embarrass the party at a critical time when it is campaigning for the Gujarat election?

"This has nothing to do with politics. These are pledges for humanity. Even the (Narendra) Modi government published them," said the AAP leader.

"I joined the programme in my personal capacity, not as an AAP minister. Why drag my leader or party into this when they had nothing to do with it?"

