Delhi Police Conclude Search At Arvind Kejriwal's Home In Chief Secretary's Assault Case: Live Updates

Policemen arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home on Friday to review security footage

Here are the live updates in the controversy over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home :



14:32 (IST)

AAP's Ashutosh

They've asked, why, when, how did you paint? This is the Delhi police.

This is only to humiliate the Delhi Chief Minister.

How does paint fit into all of that is happening?



The police should have given a notice, they didn't do all this, they went into Mr Kejriwal's residence directly 14:27 (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh addresses press conference:

59 murders and 379 dacoity cases have taken place, but Police have arrested legislators based on a testimony of the Chief Secretary.

You are answerable to the society and the nation

You don't investigate crimes. Is your uniform given to dance under PM Modi like a puppet?

This only crushes democracy. 14:16 (IST)

Search at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence concludes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press briefing after Delhi Police went to the Chief Minister's residence this morning. "I will fight for you," Chief Minister Kejriwal told bureaucrats. 13:58 (IST) WATCH | Arvind Kejriwal, visited by cops in assault case, says 'wish they showed same zeal probing Amit Shah in Judge Loya's death' #DelhiChiefSecretary



Read more here: https://t.co/JeHjtAnqHbpic.twitter.com/7Eacj48azt - NDTV (@ndtv) February 23, 2018 13:56 (IST) "To investigate an allegation of two slaps, the police search a Chief Minister's house. Doesn't Judge Loya's murder merit an interrogation?" Mr Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi soon after cops arrived at his residence. 13:55 (IST) A large number of policemen were present at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home questioning the staff and looking for evidence including security footage. 13:54 (IST)

Delhi Police: We will examine forensics at Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence. We think that the incident could have happened between 11.30 pm to 12 am.

When we visit scene of crime, we look at a number of things. We wanted to see if there have been changes made to the scene. We analyse if any cameras were moved from its position or any repair work was done.

21 camera's Hard disks have been taken from Mr Kejriwal's residence. Of the 21, 14 CCTVs were recording, 7 of them were not.

All CCTV's running 40 mins 43 secs behind

Policemen arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home on Friday to review security footage in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP legislator on Monday night. The search was concluded. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party addressed a press conference after a number of bureaucrats met the central government with a number of concerns.Minutes after cops swamped Chief Minister Kejriwal's house he tweeted his disapproval and said, "To investigate two slaps, a Chief Minister's house is searched. Doesn't Judge Loya's murder call for some inquiry?"Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was beaten by the lawmakers in Mr Kejriwal's presence after being called for a meeting on Monday night. The chief secretary posed a similar allegation of being attacked. The MLAs, Prakash Jarwal and Amantullah Khan, were arrested.