2 US Citizens Arrested For Flying Drone Near Rashtrapati Bhavan

Police recovered a few photographs of Central Secretariat from father-son duo

Police took father-son duo, both US citizens, into custody on Saturday for flying a drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi as drones are banned in the national capital.

The US citizens have been identified as Peter James Lynn (65) and his son Guillaume Leadbetter Lynn (30). They came to India from US on Saturday on tourist visa.

"Both were taken into custody on September 14," police said.

Police have recovered a few photographs of the high-security Central Secretariat area captured through the video camera fitted in the drone. However, during their interrogation they told police that they were working for an online portal and were recording the video for it.

They further told the police that they were unaware that use of drones was banned in Delhi.

They were arrested on Saturday evening while flying a drone near Central Secretariat and Parliament in central Delhi.

Police have said as of now nothing suspicious has been found from them, but investigation into the matter is on.

(With inputs from ANI)

