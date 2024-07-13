Delhi Police Arrest 4 In Extortion Attempt From Gym Owner Case

"We reviewed CCTV footage and used technical intelligence", says Cops (Representational)

Four individuals, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the extortion from gym owner case, an official said.

"4 members, including a juvenile in Conflict with the Law (CCL) of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer-Sunny Kakran gang, who fired on a Gym Owner in Burari for extortion, have been arrested," Delhi Police said.

Giving further details about the arrest, DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena told ANI, "We received a call at 10 pm. The caller told us that a bullet was fired in the air in front of him and he was also threatened. Two individuals who had fired the shots were chased away, and while fleeing, they stole a motorcycle belonging to a labourer from the Swaroop Nagar area."

"We reviewed CCTV footage and used technical intelligence, leading to the identification of one of the individuals who was not at home and had fled. Raids were conducted, resulting in the arrest of four including a juvenile," DCP Meena said.

"Among the three arrested individuals, Nikhil has a prior case of murder and attempted murder from 2022. Mohit has two cases of robbery from 2022. While, Gagandeep has been arrested for providing shelter to the other accused," DCP Meena added.

"In this case, we have applied a new criminal law section that treats involving juveniles in crimes as a separate offence. This section allows for penalties not only for the juvenile but also for those who encouraged or compelled them to commit the crime," DCP Meena said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)