Delhi Passenger Slams Air India For Flight Delay Amid Heavy Rain, Airline Reacts

Heavy rains in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) led to waterlogging, traffic chaos and multiple flight disruptions. Amid this, an angry passenger took to X to complain about a two-hour delay on an Air India flight from Delhi. "Every @airindia flight seems to be delayed by 1-2 hours-zero respect for passengers' time. No improvement, no accountability. It's shameful that we compare ourselves to Pakistan instead of China who is 100 years ahead of us," the X user wrote.

In the following post, he added, "And the tragedy is non-refundable tickets and no compensation for wasting passengers' time."

And the tragedy is non refundable tickets and no compensation for wasting passengers time @airindia @DGCAIndia https://t.co/7xnPK7X3ED — Ishan Rana 🧢 (@ishanrana170) May 2, 2025

The passenger's post quickly went viral, prompting a response from the airline. "Dear Mr. Rana, the flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi," Air India said. "Please be assured that the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline added.

Dear Mr. Rana, the flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi. Please be assured that the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. — Air India (@airindia) May 2, 2025

Reacting to this, the passenger said that he understands that today's delay was because of bad weather, however, he added that his past experience with Air India hasn't been great either. "Understand today's delay due to weather, but my past experience with your airline hasn't been great either. Flight #AI2866 on 29th was delayed by 30 mins without any weather issues. Delay due to bad weather is acceptable, habitual delays are not," the X user wrote.

Notably, earlier today, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital. Due to inclement weather conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport, officials said.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

In a follow-up post, the agency added, "The thunderstorm has passed. However, there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. All stakeholders are working together to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience." The officials also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

The India Meteorological Department has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety.