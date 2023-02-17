Delhi Nurse, 50, Burnt 7-Year-Old Adoptive Daughter With Tongs, Arrested

The accused nurse is posted in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi police last night arrested a 50-year-old nurse and her husband, accused of beating up and burning with tongs a seven-year-old girl they had adopted, from Uttarakhand's Roorkee. While their son was arrested and sent to judicial custody, the couple were on the run.

Renu Kumari, works as a nurse at a central government hospital, and her husband, Anand Kumar, are accused of physically abusing their adoptive daughter. The medical report of the girl revealed more than 18 injury marks on her body.

The son, Johnny, was earlier arrested for brutally assaulting the child.

The accused nurse is posted in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She is the aunt of the child, and had adopted her.

The girl's school teacher saw the injury marks on her body, and called the police. The victim child told the police that she lives with her aunt in RK Puram, and studies in the first grade.

The aunt started beating her from the very first day after adoption, she alleged, adding that she was made to sleep on the roof and balcony of the house without clothes during the cold winter nights in December and January.

She branded her with burning coal, and cut her tongue with a knife, the child further said.

The child made more disturbing allegations, saying the accused made her in a pot of hot water, and beat her up every day.

The police registered a case and got the girl's medical examination done.