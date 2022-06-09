'Delhi Metro Turned Into Mumbai Local': Commuters Mock DMRC As Blue Line Gets Delayed During Office Hours

Blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days.

On Thursday morning, the traffic on Delhi Metro's Blue Line was disrupted due to technical issues, leading to massive delays during office hours. For obvious reasons, commuters were left frustrated and disappointed with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), therefore, they took to social media to troll the authorities.

A video from one of the stations, featuring people pushing each other and trying to get into the Metro, took the internet by storm. In the caption, the Twitter user jokingly wrote, “The Day Delhi Metro turned into Mumbai local”.

Write "The day Delhi Metro turned in to Mumbai Local" #delhimetropic.twitter.com/pV4DOMKDoY — Ayukarma Wellness (@AyuKarmaCentre) June 9, 2022

Another internet user shared images from Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank metro stations. “This is Yamuna Bank Blue line, thanks for amazing service by Delhi Metro,” the user sarcastically wrote in the caption.

This is Yamuna Bank Blue line, thanks for amazing service by @OfficialDMRC thousands are stuck here and late for office, college and school, amazing work guys keep making us proud like this ???? pic.twitter.com/vIRElyWZwl — Nitin Tiwari (@Nitin_0_0) June 9, 2022

A frustrated user wrote, “Ab to lagta h Metro ke kharab hone ka time aa gya hai.” This is not mumbai local it's our delhi metro,” added another.

#delhimetro Blue Line services delayed again in peak office hours, commuters express anger on social media#Delhi#Metro@OfficialDMRC

Yesterday same happened with pink line..

Ab to lagta h..metro k kharab hone ka time aa gya h???? pic.twitter.com/sF2oz3nAM0 — Dr.Shumaila Saifi (@dr_saifi06) June 9, 2022

This is not mumbai local it's our delhi metro pic.twitter.com/OWs7EgqdQ2 — Nabhya Bhat (@NabhyaB) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the DMRC informed that the train services on Delhi Metro's Blue line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali or Noida Electronic City) were delayed after damage to the overhead electrification wire during the morning rush hours today.

The officials said that the damage occurred due to a "flash over by an external object" between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. The services were delayed for over two hours, with the Delhi Metro confirming the resumption of normal services only at 9:43am.

Notably, the blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days including today's glitch.

Metro is considered to be a lifeline for people in Delhi-NCR as it helps cover long distances in a short time and is also economical. The blue line is considered to be all the more essential as most offices of Delhi-NCR are in Noida and a number of people travel daily on this metro route.