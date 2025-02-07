Delhi Metro Reacts After Being Slammed For Featuring Ad On Rape Convict Asaram

A lawyer has slammed the Delhi Metro for featuring an advertisement on rape convict Asaram, whose real name is Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani. Taking to X, the lawyer, who goes by 'The Legal Man' on the microblogging site, shared two images that show the ads on "Parents Worship Day". The advertisements feature the 83-year-old self-styled godman, who has been convicted in a 2013 rape case. In his post, the lawyer questioned how the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) can endorse a criminal's posters and pictures. He also called the act "highly shameful".

"Shame @OfficialDMRC. How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal who is convicted under RAPE CHARGES, and spending his conviction inside jail, endorse his posters, pics etc inside the Delhi metro rail? Highly shameful act by #delhimetro," the lawyer wrote.

Shame @OfficialDMRC



How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal who is convicted under RAPE CHARGES, and spending his conviction inside jail, endorse his posters, pics etc inside the Delhi metro rail?



Highly shameful act by #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/qP7ryrvmhp — The Legal Man (@LegalTL) February 6, 2025

The post quickly went viral on social media. It also grabbed the attention of DMRC which assured that it has initiated the process of removing the ads from the metros. "DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest," it said.

"The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system," DMRC added.

DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2025

In the comments section, users also slammed the Delhi Metro for the "shameful and ridiculous" ad.

"@OfficialDMRC Shameful beyond words. The officers who authorised this needs to be investigated as no normal person in right senses will sign this for installation," wrote one user.

Also Read | Viral Video: Foreigners Accuse Goa Nightclub Of Racism Against Indians, Internet Reacts

"Indeed, it is shocking that how was it allowed at the first place. Seems like DMRC is so desperate to earn money," said another. "This goes on to show, ads are put without proper review and verification and there was no approval what someone is putting. Shame on metro for being careless and on their process," commented a third user. "Extremely shameful!!" expressed one user.

Notably, Asaram was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 after a court found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in his ashram in 2013. In January 2023, he was also convicted of raping a woman at one of his ashrams, near Gandhinagar, in 2013.