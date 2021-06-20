On Camera, Monkey Seen Sitting In Delhi Metro Train: 'No Harm Caused'

The two-minute-long video showed the monkey roaming around in the coach.

In a bizarre video from Delhi, a monkey can be seen travelling in a metro train, along with other commuters. Co-passengers were, as expected, amused and surprised.

The two-minute-long video shows the monkey roaming around casually in a coach. Passengers are stunned.

He is then seen running towards a passenger and sitting next to him.

Another man is heard saying, "The monkey should wear a mask too. Call a monkey catcher. He is not a domestic animal."

"The monkey was spotted around 4:45 pm as the train moved from Yamuna Bank to IP Station on Blue Line yesterday and moved away on its own by the time it was brought to the notice of DMRC officials by passengers," an official said.

"No harm was caused to anyone and the monkey wasn't spotted thereafter in metro premises," he added.

In 2018, a similar incident was reported at the Azadpur Metro station. The commuters were taken by surprise as it moved around the premises, with some of them feeling worried, before it was shooed away.