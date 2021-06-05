Only 50% Seating Allowed, Take Extra Time: Delhi Metro To Commuters

The Metro services were shut due to a massive surge in Covid cases on May 10.

The Delhi Metro today advised commuters to take out extra time and strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour when the rail services resume on Monday after being shut for nearly a month. In the guidelines issued today, Delhi government mandated that the Metro rail services will be allowed to operate with only 50 per cent of seating capacity.

"Public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station," the Delhi Metro department tweeted from it official handle.

The entry to the stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier, the Metro department said, adding that officials have been issued instructions to maintain the order during rush hours.

The Metro services, considered as the lifeline of the national capital, were shut due to a massive surge in Covid cases on May 10.

The opening of services is a part of Delhi's government's plan to gradually reopen the economy as the cases have seen a decline in the recent weeks.

The government has also announced the opening up of markets and shopping malls in the city with odd-even formula, similar to the strategy employed to beat air pollution in the national capital.

Private offices can be opened with 50 per cent manpower with staggered work hours. The work-from-home mode should still be used widely, the government has advised.