Delhi Maximum Temperature At 31.6 Degree Celsius

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 90 percent and 30 percent during the day.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with gusty winds likely to prevail on Tuesday, with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, and maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 33 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For the next seven days, the temperature is forecast to range from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius, with no heatwave conditions expected.

The sky will generally be cloudy during the next four days, accompanied by gusty winds in the capital, according to the IMD weekly forecast.

The warmest day last month was recorded on March 30, with a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius.

