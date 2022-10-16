Delhi Man Hacks Transgender Person's Partner To Death, Arrested

The accused has been identified as Anil. (file)

Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly killing a man and attacking a transgender person, they said.

According to the police, they received a PCR call at the Paharganj Police Station on Friday regarding a fight with a transgender person.

"On reaching the spot, blood was seen everywhere on the floor, and it came to light from a lady that the accused, who has been identified as Anil, came to the first floor of the building, where Sunita, the transgender person, lived with Guddu, and two other transgender people," police said.

"Anil started fighting with Sunita and Guddu and during the altercation, he attacked them with a knife. Sunita was injured on the back and Guddu on his neck. Both were taken to the hospital by one neighbour and accused Anil was caught from the spot by the police staff. Later, the hospital siad that Guddu died during treatment," they added.

During the interrogation, accused Anil revealed that in 2020, he came into contact with Sunita, and they started living together. Later, Sunita left him after taking Rs 40,000 and started living with Guddu in the Multani Dhanda area.

"Anil was furious due to the same and used to threaten Sunita. On Friday, he came to her residence and started fighting, asking her to return Rs 40,000 and during the fight, attacked them with a knife," cops said.

The police recovered the knife used in the killing and the blood-stained clothes of the accused.

Further investigations are underway.

