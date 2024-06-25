Delhi Man Gets 20 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Boy

An FIR was lodged by the father of the victim at Rajouri Garden police station. (Representational)

A Delhi Court has sentenced a man to a 20-year jail term under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a boy.

The court has granted a compensation of Rs 20 Lakh for the rehabilitation of the victim, who is now a college-going boy. He was a minor of 16 years when he was sodomized by the convict in 2021.

An FIR was lodged by the father of the victim at Rajouri Garden police station.

Special judge (POCSO) Preeti Pareva sentenced the convict Mahendra to a rigorous jail term of 20 years and imposed a fine of Rs 52000 under sections 6 and 12 of POCSO and sections of IPC

Additionally, the man was also convicted under Section 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy) under the Information and Technology (IT) Act.

While sentencing the convicts, the court said, "The purpose of the criminal justice system is not only to attain catharsis by handing down proportionate punishment to the offender but also to rehabilitate the victim, who is scarred physically and mentally, forever.

"If we fail to do so, we are indicating our duty towards the victim, whose psychological well-being has been denied and may have longer repercussions," it added.

This case was lodged on 11 February 2021 by the father of the victim boy who alleged that his son was sodomized by the Convict and he also took pictures of the victim. On the basis of this complaint, a case under sections of POCSO, IPC and IT Act was registered.

