Delhi Man Complains About Loud Music On New Year's Eve, Beaten To Death

A complaint about loud music played on New Year's Eve ended fatally for a man in west Delhi's Rohini area.

Dharmender, 40, had a fight with his neighbours about the loud music played during the New Year's Party.

The police were called in at 1 am and they found that Dharmendra was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The police identified the accused neighbours as Piyush Tiwari or Kittu, 21, and his brother Kapil, 26.

The police said when Dharmendra had complained about the music, they beat him to death.

A case has been filed and the matter is being investigated. Both the accused have been arrested, the police said in a statement.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife and three children.

