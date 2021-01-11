Delhi Man Arrested For Harassing Women By Sending Abusive Messages On Instagram: Police

The accused is a resident of Ramesh Nagar in west Delhi, police said. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing women by sending them abusive messages on Instagram, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Angad Singh, is a resident of Ramesh Nagar in west Delhi, they said.

Police said the accused randomly visited Instagram profiles of Sikh girls and harassed women who married outside the religion.

The matter came to light after complaints were received from several women who alleged that they were receiving abusive messages from various Instagram profiles, police said.

One of the complainant alleged that she received abusive messages from an Instagram profile named ''easyyketo'', while another complainant alleged that she is receiving similar abusive messages from another profile named "Awakening your mind" and "Only for strong women" according to the police.

During enquiry, notice was dispatched to Instagram and relevant IPs were collected. Angad Singh has been arrested, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The accused was however released on bail as the offence is bailable, he said.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that he randomly visits Instagram profiles of Sikh girls and harasses women who marries outside Sikh religion," the DCP said.

