Delhi Lt Governor vs AAP Over Arvind Kejriwal's Blood Sugar Levels

The Aam Aadmi Party has categorically denied the LG's allegations.

The political tussle between Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has escalated over concerns regarding jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health. AAP leader Atishi alleged that Mr Kejriwal's blood sugar levels had dangerously fallen below 50 mg/dL on multiple occasions while he remains in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Lt Governor VK Saxena expressed concerns about Mr Kejriwal's health, based on a report from the Superintendent of the prison. Mr Saxena alleged that Mr Kejriwal may be deliberately avoiding the prescribed medical diet and medications, including insulin, despite having Type II Diabetes Mellitus. The letter alleged several instances of "willful low-calorie intake" by the Chief Minister, despite being provided with sufficient home-cooked food.

The LG's office cited discrepancies in the medical reports, indicating variations between glucometer test readings and continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) reading. The letter also mentioned a weight loss of 2 kg since Mr Kejriwal's surrender on June 2 attributing it to insufficient calorie intake.

"The report also suggests loss of weight (now 61.5 kg which earlier was 63.5 Kg on the date of surrender - June 2, 2024). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake," the letter read.

AAP's Response

The Aam Aadmi Party has categorically denied the LG's allegations. "The Chief Minister's sugar level has come below 50 more than 8 times. In such a situation, Chief Minister Kejriwal can go into a coma, and there is also a risk of brain stroke," Atishi said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also criticised the LG's letter. In a fiery post on social media, Mr Singh said, "What kind of joke are you making, LG Sir? Would a man reduce his sugar levels at night? This is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you do not know about the disease, then you should not write such a letter. God forbid such a time ever comes to you."

ये क्या मज़ाक़ कर रहें हैं एलजी साहब?

क्या कोई आदमी ख़ुद की रात में शुगर कम करेगा?

जो की बहुत ख़तरनाक है।

एलजी साहब बीमारी के बारे में पता नहीं तो आपको ऐसी लेटर नहीं लिखनी चाहिए।

ईश्वर ना करें कभी आप के साथ ऐसा समय आए। pic.twitter.com/2Y4OTECYtt — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 20, 2024

Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj echoed similar sentiments. "I know that the Lieutenant Governor used to work in a cement manufacturing company. I don't know if he specialises in diabetes," he said.

The Delhi High Court recently stayed a trial court order granting bail to Mr Kejriwal in the excise policy money laundering case, following a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court has scheduled a hearing for August 7 to further deliberate on the matter.

Mr Kejriwal's legal team has argued that the Supreme Court had granted interim bail, seeking time to file a rejoinder. The ED, however, has contended that the bail was granted based on irrelevant considerations, urging the court to cancel it.

