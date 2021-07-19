Delhi Logs 36 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths In 24 Hours, Positivity Rate At 0.06%

As many as 14,09,968 people have recovered from Covid in Delhi (File)

Delhi recorded three Covid-related deaths and 36 new cases today as the positivity rate dipped further to 0.06 per cent, according to a health bulletin.

Fifty eight people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

The total number of fatalities currently stands at 25,030 while the tally of cumulative cases has reached 14,35,565, it said.

As many as 14,09,968 people have either been discharged, recovered or migrated. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, no deaths were reported due to the virus in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

It was on March 2 this year that the capital had reported zero fatalities due to the virus when the number of daily infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

