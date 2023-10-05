What Supreme Court Said On Manish Sisodia Case: Top 5 Quotes

You (probe agency) have to establish a chain. The money has to flow from the liquor lobby to the person. We agree with you that it's difficult to establish the chain because everything is done under wraps. But that's where your competence comes in.

You have taken two figures - Rs 100 crore and Rs 30 crore. Who paid them (accused) this? There can be so many people paying the money, not necessarily connected to the liquor policy.

Where is the proof? Dinesh Arora (businessman) himself is the recipient. Where is the evidence? Except for statement of Dinesh Arora, is there any other evidence? The chain is not fully established.

We understand that there was a policy change. Everyone will support policies that are good for businesses. Pressure groups are always there. Policy changes, even if wrong, without a money consideration will not matter. It's the money part that makes it an offence.