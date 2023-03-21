Ahead Of Questioning, KCR's Daughter Waves "Proof" Against Agency's Charge

K Kavitha has alleged a political conspiracy behind the ED summons.

K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for a second consecutive day. While on her way to the probe agency's office, the BRS leader showed her supporters and the media a bag of phones which she claims is the proof she is going to present today.

The ED has so far arrested 12 people in the case, including former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is accused of favouring a "south group" while framing the Delhi excise policy. His bail request in the CBI case is scheduled to be heard in a special court later today.

K Kavitha has alleged a political conspiracy behind the ED summons. Her party leaders have also said that the probe agency has become an extended arm of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BRS leader has alleged that she was summoned by the probe agency on the basis of statements made under threat and coercion.