Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express To Begin Before Festive Season: Railways

The first Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 was launched on the Delhi-Varanasi route.(Representational)

The second Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the high traffic Delhi-Katra route, will begin operations before the festival season, Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Yadav said on Tuesday.

The Delhi-Katra route was chosen by the Railway Board in a bid to capitalise on the high traffic volume owing to the Vaishno Devi temple pilgrimage, they said.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

