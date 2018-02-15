Delhi Job Fair 2018: Date, Venue, All You Need To Know

Delhi Job Fair 2018: The fair begins on February 15 and will continue till February 16.

The two-day Delhi Job Fair 2018 begins today at the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi. More than 15,000 vacancies will be filled through recruitment at the job fair. The job fair is being organised by the Delhi government. The candidates need to register on the Delhi job fair portal and apply for the available vacancies before going to the venue. In last year's job fair in the capital, 82 companies had participated, 8,200 candidates had received on-the-spot job offers and another 25,787 had been shortlisted.

Here are all the details about Delhi Job Fair:





February 15 and February 16

Venue of Delhi Job Fair 2018: Thyagraj Stadium, INA Colony, Thyagaraj Road, New Delhi (Near INA Metro Station)

Timing of Delhi Job Fair 2018: 11 AM to 5 PM

Number of companies participating in Delhi Job Fair: 89

Number of Vacancies To Be Filled In Delhi Job Fair: 15, 237

Delhi Job Fair portal:http://degs.org.in/jobfair/

Delhi Job Fair: Fill the jobseekers' registration form online before heading to the interview venue.

How To Apply Online for Delhi Job Fair: Log on to http://degs.org.in/jobfair/Jobseekers.aspx and fill up the registration form with all the necessary details - contact information, qualification details, experience details, skill details, languages known and then click on 'submit'. A registration ID will be issued and will be sent to you on mobile and e-mail. The job seeker's data will also be sent on the employer's request ID who would screen and shortlist.



#Mega_Job_Fair organised by Delhi Government today and tomorrow at Tyagraj Stadium, near INA metro station Delhi.

15000 plus vacancies across various sectors. pic.twitter.com/TA1NfRtYfN - Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) February 15, 2018

