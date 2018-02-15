Delhi Job Fair 2018: Date, Venue, All You Need To Know

Here are all the details about Delhi Job Fair:
Venue of Delhi Job Fair 2018: Thyagraj Stadium, INA Colony, Thyagaraj Road, New Delhi (Near INA Metro Station)
Timing of Delhi Job Fair 2018: 11 AM to 5 PM
Number of companies participating in Delhi Job Fair: 89
Number of Vacancies To Be Filled In Delhi Job Fair: 15, 237
Delhi Job Fair portal:http://degs.org.in/jobfair/
How To Apply Online for Delhi Job Fair: Log on to http://degs.org.in/jobfair/Jobseekers.aspx and fill up the registration form with all the necessary details - contact information, qualification details, experience details, skill details, languages known and then click on 'submit'. A registration ID will be issued and will be sent to you on mobile and e-mail. The job seeker's data will also be sent on the employer's request ID who would screen and shortlist.
