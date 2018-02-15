Delhi Job Fair 2018 Begins Today; 89 Companies To Recruit For More Than 15,000 Vacancies Delhi Job Fair 2018 will start today at the Thyagraj Stadium. The two-day job fair is being organized by the Delhi government.

Delhi Job Fair 2018 will start today at the Thyagraj Stadium. The two-day job fair is being organized by the Delhi government. The fair will start at 11:00 am on both days and end at 5:00 pm. The government has also launched a separate portal for the job fair where job seekers can find all the relevant information about employers participating in the job fair and the procedure which is to be followed.





As per the information on the website, a total of 89 employers and recruiters are participating in the job fair this year. More than 15,000 vacancies will be filled through recruitment at the job fair. The details of the vacancies and minimum academic requirement is available on the job fair portal (www. http://degs.org.in/jobfair/). Before heading to the job fair venue, candidates would need to register on the Delhi job fair portal and apply for the vacancies available.





In 2017 too, Delhi Government had organized





In 2017 too, Delhi Government had organized a two day job fair in which 8,200 youths had received 'on the spot' jobs and another 25,787 had been shortlisted. Last year, 82 companies had participated in the job fair. Witnessing the success of the job fair last year, AAP led Delhi Government had announced another job fair in February 2018. This will be the third installment of Job Fair organized by AAP government in Delhi.