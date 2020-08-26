Delhi Jeweller Brothers Died By Suicide Over Financial Crisis: Police

The police are recording the statement of family members (Representational)

Two brothers, who owned a jewellery shop in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk, were found dead at their store today around 3 PM, the police said. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, they said.

The bodies were found on the third floor of the jewellery shop. Their father was on the first floor when the incident took place, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

The brothers, identified as Arpit (42) and Ankit (47), lived with their family in Delhi's Bazar Sitaram area, they said.

The brothers, in the suicide note, reportedly cited financial crisis and apologised to their family, police said.

The locals have alleged that the two were being harassed, thrashed by money lenders from whom they had taken loans from.

The two were not able to repay their loan due to financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus lockdown, the locals claimed.

Police, however, said they are verifying the allegations and said the two brothers have not named anyone in the suicide note.

"We are recording the statement of family members and the matter is being investigated," Ms Bhardwaj said.

Ankit, the elder brother was married and has two children while his younger brother Arpit is unmarried, she added.