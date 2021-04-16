'Unimaginable Ammonia Levels': Delhi Water Board's SOS To Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing at 2 pm.

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the Delhi Jal Board against the Haryana government on the water crisis in the national capital. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing at 2 pm.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), while requesting for an urgent hearing on its plea, has said that Haryana is releasing untreated water to the national capital. It also cited that the water supplied to Delhi has seen an "unimaginable level of Amonia" which was not possible to be treated at water plants in the national capital.

"Ammonia level has gone unimaginable level and it is not possible to treat the water. Today we are about to shut down whole of Delhi," Sr Advocate Vikas Singh representing the DJB said in the appeal.

Mr Singh requested the Chief Justice of India to take up the case today itself. He told CJI that this case was to be heard yesterday but got deleted.

Haryana, the DJB said, was sending untreated water at a time when the city needs more water due to Covid treatment at hospitals and festivals like Ramzan and Navratri.

Being a landlocked state, Delhi has four major sources of water the Yamuna, Ganga and the Beas rives and groundwater. Forty per cent of Delhi's daily water production comes from Yamuna via Haryana

Earlier this week, DJB Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha had accused Haryana of not honouring the legal commitments to supply water to Delhi. "Water supply in large part of Delhi will be affected because the Haryana government has chosen to remain oblivious to the water needs of Delhiites. It is not honouring the legal commitments to supply water to Delhi. This is criminal negligence on part of the Haryana government. It is willfully violating Delhiites' right to life," Mr Chadha said.

Currently, the ammonia contamination levels are at 7.36 PPM, he had said.