Delhi Hotels Fined, Issued Notices For Closure Over Improper Sewage Treatment

Delhi pollution issued showcause notices for closure to three hotels in the city. (Representational)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday issued showcause notices for closure to three hotels in the city for violating environmental norms.

During an inspection, the pollution body officials found that the sewage treatment plants at two "hotels" -- Taj Sats Catering Ltd and Ambassador's Sky Chef -- at the IGI Airport Authority Complex were not operating properly.

The two units are engaged in flight catering activity, according to the showcause notice.

A showcause notice for closure and imposing an environmental compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been issued to the two hotels.

The sewage treatment plant at the third hotel, The Park, at Parliament Street was "totally defunct".

"The hotel was found discharging the wastewater into the sewer without treatment," the notice read.

The diesel generator sets and the PNG-fired boiler at the hotel did not have adequate height. Also, it did not have a compost plant.

The pollution control authority has issued a notice for imposing an EC of Rs 11 lakh on the hotel.