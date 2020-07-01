Hot, Humid Day In Delhi

Delhi: Humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 84 per cent (File)

High humidity and heat troubled the residents of the national capital in the absence of rain on Wednesday.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh bout of rain is expected on the weekend.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Most places recorded their maximum temperatures between 38 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 84 per cent.

Though the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for Delhi, rains have remained subdued since the wind system reached the national capital on June 25.

