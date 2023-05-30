Delhi High Court Rejects Manish Sisodia's Request For Bail

CBI arrested Mr Sisodia in this case on February 26. (file)

The Delhi High Court today denied bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case on the alleged scam in the national capital's liquor policy. A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, while dismissing the bail plea, said allegations against Manish Sisodia are serious. Mr Sisodia will go to the Supreme Court against this high court order, sources said.

The high court, while pronouncing its verdict on the bail plea, said Sisodia is an influential man and the possibility that witnesses could be influenced if he is released on bail cannot be ruled out.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI, had earlier extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party leader till June 1 and directed the jail authorities to consider his request to provide him with a chair and table to study.

It is alleged that Manish Sisodia formulated and implemented the Excise policy in a way to facilitate monopolisation and cartelisation of the liquor trade in Delhi.

