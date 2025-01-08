Delhi High Court Gets 2 New Judges, Total Strength Rises To 37

Justices Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar have been sworn in as judges of the Delhi High Court. Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath to them today. With this, the Delhi High Court now has a total strength of 37 judges.

The names of the two judges were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in August and cleared by the Centre on Monday.

Justice Digpaul has an extensive experience of 31 years and specialises in multiple areas of law.

Justice Shankar, whose family is from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu, has assisted several senior lawyers like Soli Sorabjee and KK Venugopal, among others. He is the son of senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan.

He graduated from the Faculty of Law, Campus Law Centre and did his post-graduation from the University of Warwick in England on international law.

Before being elevated to the High Court, Justice Shankar served as the standing counsel dealing with various cases.

As a public prosecutor, he dealt with the Godhra riots case and numerous promotion cases for the Armed Forces. He also assisted the Indian Navy in the war room leak case.