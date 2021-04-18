"Covid Situation Grim But People Should Not Panic": Delhi Health Minister

It was difficult to even think of the kind of numbers in Delhi today.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain today warned that the situation was critical on the Covid-19 front on the national capital. He, however, added there was no need to panic yet as there are 3-4 potential solutions to handle the situation.

Speaking at the NDTV Solutions Summit, he said the number of fresh cases coming in daily now is as much as the cumulative figure for months together.

"The positivity rate is very high now. The numbers are increasing. It is unprecedented. It was difficult to imagine these numbers. Yesterday, Delhi had 24,375 new cases. Today, too, such a number is expected," Mr Jain told NDTV.

"There are 3-4 solutions. Look, in Delhi, we have increased the number of beds form 6,000 to 17,000 over the past few days. The expansion had been quick," he said.