Delhi Has Covid Vaccine Stock For Less Than A Day

With 2,77,870 doses left in Delhi's Covid vaccine bank on Monday morning, the vaccine stock will last for less than a day, according to a bulletin issued by the city government.

Out of these, 2,05,630 doses are of Covaxin and 72,240 are of Covishield.

However, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose since Covaxin stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles, the bulletin said.

Only 11,358 doses were administered on July 18, out of which 7,050 were first doses and 4,308 were second doses.

The capital's current vaccination capacity is 47,605 doses per day.

As many as 93,57,482 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till date, including 22,16,010 second doses.

