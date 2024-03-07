Delhi Gym Trainer Stabbed 15 Times, Killed Hours Before Wedding, Cops Suspect Father

The police have shifted the body to the AIIMS mortuary for an autopsy (Representational)

A 29-year-old gym trainer was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his south Delhi home early today, just hours before his wedding. The police are looking for the man's father, the main suspect in the murder. The incident occurred in south Delhi's Devli Extension area, a senior police officer said.

The younger brother of Gaurav Singhal, the victim, and a relative have been detained for questioning, they said, adding that all angles are being looked into.

"The motive is yet to be found. So far, we have come to know that there was some dispute between the man and his father. Everything will be clear after the main accused is arrested," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the police received a call about the incident around 12:30 am.

Following the attack, Mr Singhal's family rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

"Gaurav Singhal's wedding was scheduled for today... It was an arranged marriage," the DCP added.

The police have shifted the body to the AIIMS mortuary for an autopsy and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Mr Singhal's family, however, said they do not suspect any foul play by anybody in the family.

"I got a call at around midnight about the murder of my nephew. I immediately came to the house. When I reached here, Gaurav's family had taken him to a hospital... We do not suspect any foul play from the family side," Jawar, the uncle of the victim, said.

Another family member Jaiprakash Singhal said, "The entire family is clueless about who killed him. We did not hear any screams as the dhol was playing near the house. The police must investigate the case properly and arrest the accused."

According to the police, the victim was stabbed more than 15 times in the face and chest. He died on the spot, they added.

"We have activated our local sources to know the actual reason behind his death. We are investigating the matter from every angle and have some important leads behind the main motive. More than five different teams are working," an official said.

The police said they are also checking CCTV footage of the area.

