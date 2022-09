Traffic was also affected in Delhi-NCR.

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region were waterlogged after heavy rain yesterday, with normal life still disrupted in major cities including Gurgaon and Noida. Traffic was also affected. The weather office has issued a rain alert for today in the region. Private and corporate offices in Gurgaon have been asked to work from home in view of the weather situation.

Here are the Live Updates on rainfall in Delhi, Nearby Cities: