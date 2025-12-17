Delhi Plans To Drop Kikar From List Of Trees That Require Officer Nod To Fell

The Delhi government is planning to remove kikar (Prosopis juliflora) from the list of tree species that require prior permission from a tree officer for felling and is formulating an SOP for it, officials said on Wednesday.

The move comes amid concerns that the invasive species is hampering construction and infrastructure projects at several locations across the national capital.

Officials said kikar has been found obstructing road widening, drainage works and other development activities. "The land reserved for Delhi Sports University in Mundka is one such property. The kikar has occupied a large part of the land.

"In fact, nearly 2,000 trees occupy the land. Permission for their felling needs to be procured from a tree officer. The government is formulating an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for such cases," said an official.

According to government sources, the proposed SOP will lay down clear guidelines for identification, removal and disposal of kikar trees, while ensuring minimal impact on the environment.

The SOP is also expected to define the responsibilities of various departments and streamline the permissions required for removal.

Kikar, which spreads rapidly, is considered an invasive species in many regions. Officials said its removal would help facilitate development works while allowing authorities to focus on protecting native tree species.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had rolled out guidelines for tree officers to enforce certain sections of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994, officials said.

Section 8 of the DPTA mandates that no tree shall be felled, removed or disposed of without prior permission from the tree officer.

However, it provides an exception for emergency cases, where a tree poses an immediate danger to life, property or traffic. In such situations, RWAs, land-owning agencies, individuals or responsible agencies may act without prior approval, provided they report the action to the tree officer within 24 hours, he added.

