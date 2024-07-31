Delhi Government To Introduce New Law To Regulate Coaching Centres: AAP

Three UPSC aspirants died after they were trapped in the basement of a popular coaching centre

The Delhi government will bring a new law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital after flooding horror claimed lives of three UPSC aspirants, said AAP minister Atishi.

"Delhi government will constitute committee comprising officials, students to formulate regulations for coaching centres," she said.

Atishi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cracked down on coaching centres using basements in violation of laws.

"Basements of 30 coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres," she said.

"Strict action will be taken if any officers are found guilty in the incident. Illegal building use led to the Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy," she said.

Three UPSC aspirants died after they were trapped in the basement of a popular coaching centre in Delhi last week, triggering massive protests.

The victims have been identified as Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav -- both aged 25 -- and Navin Delvin, 28. While Tania was from Telangana and Shreya from Uttar Pradesh, Navin was a resident of Kerala.

Officials said a drain had exploded, leading to the flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Hundreds of students and locals in the area have been protesting demanding action against the coaching centre and authorities for negligence that claimed the lives of three students.