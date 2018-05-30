Delhi Government Drafting Start-Up Policy The first draft of the policy was presented at a meeting organised by Delhi's Industries Department.

Share EMAIL PRINT The government is keen for the growth of entrepreneurship to create new jobs. (File) New Delhi: The Delhi government is taking steps to draft a start-up policy to encourage and foster the growth of entrepreneurship in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.



The first draft of the policy was presented at a meeting organised by Delhi's Industries Department.



Principal Secretary, Industries Mohanjeet Singh, during the meeting with the key stakeholders, said Delhi is currently home to a number of flourishing startups and the vision is to create a world-class startup ecosystem in Delhi through strategic investment and policy interventions as well as to leverage the robust innovation climate in the national capital.



According to an official, the government is keen for the growth of entrepreneurship to create new jobs and fuel economic growth, as well as to bring new competitive dynamics into the current economic system.



The aim is also to facilitate generation of innovative technology solutions with a social impact, he said.



The Delhi government had earlier decided to establish an Incubation Centre at the Delhi Emporium Building with a goal to provide infrastructural support as well as a conducive environment for the startup ecosystem to grow.



